WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 16 Senzime AB (publ):
* Board proposes that an EGM resolves on rights issue of about 24.4 million Swedish crowns ($2.75 million) before issue costs
* Proceeds will be used to enable the commercialization of Senzimes products and strengthen its financial position
* New shares are issued at a price of 5.40 crowns per share
* Subscription period in the rights issue takes place between March 14 and March 28, 2017
* Concurrently Senzime is planning a listing at Nasdaq First North during H1 2017
Source text: bit.ly/2lOV3gW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8883 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.