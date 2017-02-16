Feb 16 Mabion SA:

* Its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGM) resolves to issue up to 4.5 million shares of nominal value of 0.1 zloty ($0.0247) per share

* 4.0 million shares to be issued via public offer to investors outside of Poland

* 500,000 shares to be issued via private subscription in Poland

($1 = 4.0515 zlotys)