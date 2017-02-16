WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 16 Mabion SA:
* Its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGM) resolves to issue up to 4.5 million shares of nominal value of 0.1 zloty ($0.0247) per share
* 4.0 million shares to be issued via public offer to investors outside of Poland
* 500,000 shares to be issued via private subscription in Poland
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.