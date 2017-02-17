BRIEF-Ayima Group launches Ayima Query, its first Big Data Platform
* LAUNCHES AYIMA QUERY, ITS FIRST BIG DATA PLATFORM
Feb 17 Asseco South Eastern Europe SA:
* Says its FY 2016 revenue is 570.6 million zlotys ($141.19 million) versus 487.2 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 net profit is 51.5 million zlotys versus 43.6 million zlotys a year ago

($1 = 4.0414 zlotys)
