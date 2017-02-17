BRIEF-Ayima Group launches Ayima Query, its first Big Data Platform
Feb 16 Netia SA:
* Said on Thursday that its FY 2016 revenue was 1.52 billion zlotys ($376.10 million) versus 1.57 billion zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 net profit was 32.7 million zlotys versus 2.2 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 operating profit 25.2 million zlotys versus 27.9 million zlotys a year ago
