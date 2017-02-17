BRIEF-Soktas Tekstil to terminate operations in thread production department
* DECIDES TO TERMINATE OPERATIONS IN THREAD PRODUCTION DEPARTMENT, LAYS OFF C.75 PERSONNEL Source text for Eikon:
Feb 17 The Farm 51 Group SA:
* Said on Thursday that it allotted 4,237 series J bonds with a total nominal value of 4.2 million zlotys ($1.04 million)
* Funds from the bonds issue to be used to increase working capital
* The company announced issue of series J bonds on Jan. 27
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0424 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* DECIDES TO TERMINATE OPERATIONS IN THREAD PRODUCTION DEPARTMENT, LAYS OFF C.75 PERSONNEL Source text for Eikon:
* March quarter net loss 39.4 million rupees versus profit 31.7 million rupees year ago