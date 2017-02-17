(Refiles to add source link.)

Feb 17 Aegon NV:

* Q4 sales 2.73 billion euros ($2.91 billion) versus 2.89 billion euros year ago

* Q4 underlying earnings up to 554 million euros

* Final 2016 dividend per share of 0.13 euros

* Q4 underlying earnings before tax 554 million euros versus 435 million euros year ago

* Q4 net income 470 million euros versus 430 million euros in Reuters Poll

* Q4 return on equity was 10.5 percent versus 7.7 percent year ago

* In Q4 solvency II ratio increases to an estimated 159 pct driven by favorable spread movements and higher interest rates

* Q4 new life sales amount to 240 million euros

* In Q4 gross deposits of 23 billion euros; net outflows of 3.5 billion euros driven by outflows from Chinese money market funds and anticipated lapses on mercer block

* Sees doubling the expense savings to be achieved from USD 150 million to USD 300 million by 2018 in Americas

* With the planned operational performance improvements in the Americas, Aegon reaffirmed the company’s target of a group return on equity of 10 pct by 2018

* Target will be supported by a group-wide expense savings program of 350 million euros by 2018 and by returning 2.1 billion euros of capital to shareholders in the period 2016 to 2018 Source text: aegon.me/2kZdSwh Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)