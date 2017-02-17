BRIEF-Ayima Group launches Ayima Query, its first Big Data Platform
* LAUNCHES AYIMA QUERY, ITS FIRST BIG DATA PLATFORM
Feb 17 LiveChat Software SA:
* Said on Thursday that its shareholders, Mariusz Cieply, Maciej Jarzebowski and Jakub Sitarz, under shareholders' agreement, have sold a total of 1,033,493 shares and lowered their joint stake in the company to 46.99 pct from 51.00 pct
* Refers to article entitled "DFTZS KL Internet City could be Revenue Asia's new core business" posted in the edge on may 29