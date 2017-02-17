Feb 17 LiveChat Software SA:

* Said on Thursday that its shareholders, Mariusz Cieply, Maciej Jarzebowski and Jakub Sitarz, under shareholders' agreement, have sold a total of 1,033,493 shares and lowered their joint stake in the company to 46.99 pct from 51.00 pct

