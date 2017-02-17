BRIEF-Inevo April revenue up at SEK 4 million
* APRIL REVENUE SEK 4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 16 Inteliwise SA:
* Said on Thursday that it signed a deal with Premium Management Towarzystwo Zarządzające SKOK Sp. z o.o s.k.a for implementation, license and IT support of its product, LiveChat, on the production environment in SKOK
* Value of the deal exceeds 15 pct of the company's equity reported in FY 2015 financial report
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)