Feb 16 Inteliwise SA:

* Said on Thursday that it signed a deal with Premium Management Towarzystwo Zarządzające SKOK Sp. z o.o s.k.a for implementation, license and IT support of its product, LiveChat, on the production environment in SKOK

* Value of the deal exceeds 15 pct of the company's equity reported in FY 2015 financial report

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)