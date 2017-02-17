Feb 17 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Thursday that it resolved to suspend trading on BDF SA (BDF) shares on NewConnect market as of Jan. 17

* WSE to resume trading on BDF shares until the end of the trading day following the day the company will publish Q3 2016 financial report

Source - bit.ly/2m0XokV

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)