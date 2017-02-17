BRIEF-Jinhui Liquor to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.240 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.3 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 17 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Thursday that it resolved to suspend trading on BDF SA (BDF) shares on NewConnect market as of Jan. 17
* WSE to resume trading on BDF shares until the end of the trading day following the day the company will publish Q3 2016 financial report
Source - bit.ly/2m0XokV
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 28.1 million rupees versus profit 6.2 million rupees year ago