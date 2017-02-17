Feb 17 Quabit Inmobiliaria SA:

* Said on Thursday Chairman Felix Abanades secured financing to subscribe directly and indirectly to 13.9 percent of Quabit's capital increase of 38 million euros ($40.5 million)

* Chairman previously planned to subscribe to 10 percent of the capital hike

