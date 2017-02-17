Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
Feb 17 Quabit Inmobiliaria SA:
* Said on Thursday Chairman Felix Abanades secured financing to subscribe directly and indirectly to 13.9 percent of Quabit's capital increase of 38 million euros ($40.5 million)
* Chairman previously planned to subscribe to 10 percent of the capital hike
CAIRO, May 29 Egypt's cabinet approved raising the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($398) a year from 6,500 pounds, Deputy Finance Minister for fiscal policies, Amr al-Munir told a news conference on Monday.