Feb 20 Mediahuis/VP Exploitatie:

* Mediahuis and VP Exploitatie confirmed on Sunday their intended combined bid on Telegraaf Media Group NV

* Say raise indicative non-binding offer to 5.90 euros ($6.26) per share

* Say acquired 6.7 pct Navitas stake in TMG

* Say certainty over nearly 60 pct of TMG shares

* Say will submit offer with the AFM by March 8 Source text: bit.ly/2mdmgGn Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)