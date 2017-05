Feb 20 Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS :

* Said on Friday proposed to pay 2016 dividend of gross 0.05742 lira ($0.0158) and net 0.04881 lira per share

* The proposed dividend will be paid on April 12

* Decided to appoint acting General Manager Melikşah UTKU as General Manager

