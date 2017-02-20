Feb 20 Talpa/John de Mol:

* Confirms intention to launch public offer for all outstanding shares in Telegraaf Media Group NV

* Offer price at 5.90 euros ($6.26) per share (cum dividend)

* Acknowledges raised offer for TMG by Mediahuis/VP Exploitatie and says it will consider it

* Will submit offer to AFM before April 17