Feb 20 Esotiq & Henderson SA:
* Said on Saturday that its extraordinary shareholder meeting authorised the
management to split Esotiq & Henderson SA through the transfer of the part of
the company's assets to EMG SA (EMG) as it was previously agreed and in the
shortest possible period of time
* In the opinion of the shareholders, the split will enable to start the
procedure of listing EMG on the NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange
before the end of the split process
* The company announced the split plan on Oct. 3 (nL5N1C91T1)
