COLUMN-In age of 'superstar firms,' index investing logic holds: James Saft
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
Feb 21 Yeni Gimat REIT:
* Reported on Monday FY 2016 revenue of 169.6 million lira versus 165.2 million lira year ago
* FY 2016 net profit was 185.9 million lira versus 302.8 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
QUITO, May 29 Ecuador's new leftist president, Lenin Moreno, said on Monday he would seek to refinance the Andean country's "expensive" foreign debt in a bid to ease pressure on its economy.