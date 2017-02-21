BRIEF-EROAD Ltd says FY revenue rose 25 pct
Feb 21 PVA TePla AG:
* Said on Monday with effect from April 1, 2017, the Supervisory Board of PVA TePla AG today appointed Alfred Schopf as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the listed company group, headquartered in Wettenberg
* At the end of this year's Annual Shareholders' Meeting on June 21, Alfred Schopf will also assume the chairman of the Management Board (CEO) of Peter Abel
Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei