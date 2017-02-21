BRIEF-China New Borun says Q1 revenue rose 6 pct to RMB 515.9 mln
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
Feb 21 Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik :
* Reported on Monday FY 2016 revenue of 1.91 billion lira ($526.27 million) versus 1.73 billion lira year ago
* FY 2016 net profit of 143.1 million lira versus 99.3 million lira year ago
($1 = 3.6293 liras)
Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei