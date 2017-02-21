BRIEF-China New Borun says Q1 revenue rose 6 pct to RMB 515.9 mln
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
Feb 21 Ruch Chorzow SA:
* Said on Monday that 4energy SA (4energy) and its wholly-owned unit Palau sp. z o.o. sold shares of the company
* After the transaction 4energy owns directly 0.06 pct stake of the company
* Before the transaction 4energy owned directly and indirectly 35.12 pct stake (5.38 pct stake indirectly and 29.74 pct directly)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2s7TTNB) Further company coverage: