Feb 21 Ambromobiliare SpA:

* Said on Monday it approved an offer for the subscription of part of its unopted capital increase

* Directors Giovanni Natali, Alberto Gustavo Franceschini, Corinna zur Nedden offered to subscribe together up to 330,000 euros ($347,853.00)

* Board also approved a subscription offer for up to 500,000 euros

