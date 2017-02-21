BRIEF-Uniqa says to pay 0.49 eur/shr dividend for 2016
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016
Feb 21 Ambromobiliare SpA:
* Said on Monday it approved an offer for the subscription of part of its unopted capital increase
* Directors Giovanni Natali, Alberto Gustavo Franceschini, Corinna zur Nedden offered to subscribe together up to 330,000 euros ($347,853.00)
* Board also approved a subscription offer for up to 500,000 euros
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.