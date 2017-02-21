BRIEF-EROAD Ltd says FY revenue rose 25 pct
* all figures in nz$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 21 Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA:
* Said on Monday that Board approved the company's business-financial plan for the 2017-2019 period
* Expects in FY 2019 consolidated revenue above 1.3 billion euros ($1.38 billion)
* Expects in FY 2019 an adjusted EBITDA of about 115 million euros
* Expects in FY 2019 net profit of 35 million euros
Source text: www.1info.it
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* all figures in nz$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2s7TTNB) Further company coverage: