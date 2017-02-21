Feb 21 Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA:

* Said on Monday that Board approved the company's business-financial plan for the 2017-2019 period

* Expects in FY 2019 consolidated revenue above 1.3 billion euros ($1.38 billion)

* Expects in FY 2019 an adjusted EBITDA of about 115 million euros

* Expects in FY 2019 net profit of 35 million euros

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)