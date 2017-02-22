BRIEF-Harper Hygienics Q1 net result swings to loss of 6.2 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Feb 22 VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA :
* Reported on Tuesday FY net profit of 1.8 million euros ($1.9 million) versus loss 0.8 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 9.5 million euros versus 6.8 million euros year ago
* FY turnover 75.4 million euros versus 71.8 million euros year ago
