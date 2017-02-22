BRIEF-Harper Hygienics Q1 net result swings to loss of 6.2 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Feb 22 Playway SA:
* Said on Tuesday it signed a license agreement with Discovery Licensing Inc till December 31, 2019
* According to the agreement the company to get a license to use Discovery Licensing's trademarks, music and other assets
* Playway and Discovery Licensing expect long-term partnership leading to further licensing agreements
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan