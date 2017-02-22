BRIEF-Harper Hygienics Q1 net result swings to loss of 6.2 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Feb 22 TOM TAILOR Holding AG:
* Said on Tuesday prelim FY sales increase by 1.3 percent to 968.5 million euros ($1.02 billion) and Group EBITDA at 10.3 million euros
* Said FY net result for the year including the RESET measures in line with expectations negative at around 73 million euros (preliminary)
* In FY TOM TAILOR brand increases sales by 5.6 percent to 665.6 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9504 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan