Feb 22 Orbis SA:

* Orbis SA plans to invest 150-170 million zlotys ($36.65 million- $41.53 million) in the construction of new hotels and upgrading the existing ones in 2017 - Dominik Soltysik, a member of management board said on Wednesday

* In 2016 Orbis invested in total about 301 million zlotych, including 124 million zlotys spent on buying back hotels

* Earlier on, the company reported a 14 pct increase in FY 2016 net profit Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0930 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)