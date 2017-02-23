Feb 23 Playway SA:
* Said on Wednesday that is has signed an investment
agreement on forming a company Iron Wolf Studio SA jointly with
other shareholders
* Playway has acquired 770,000 shares in Iron Wolf Studio SA
for a cash contribution of 77,000 zlotys ($18,911.48)
* Iron Wolf Studio SA will be mainly engaged in the
development of board game "Uboot: The Board Game" and the
concept of a computer game and board game under the working
title "Prisoner"
