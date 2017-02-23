Feb 22 LPP SA:
* The profit achieved by LPP, Poland's biggest clothing
retailer, allows for a payment of a dividend, said on Thursday
the company's vice president Przemyslaw Lutkiewicz
* "The profit that we have in the parent company is
sufficient to pay a dividend (for 2016), but we are not yet
declaring any specific amount," - said Lutkiewicz at a press
conference
* In 2016 the unconsolidated net profit fell to 280.4
million zlotys ($68.5 million) from 344.3 million zlotys a year
ago, the consolidated net profit dropped to 175.9 million zlotys
from 351.3 million zlotys a year ago
* In 2015 the company paid in total 59.9 million zlotys in
dividends, 33 zlotys per share
