Feb 23 (Reuters) -
* Eurocash SA hopes that the return of inflation in
Poland and the consolidation of recently acquired companies will
contribute to about 10 pct increase in 2017 revenue and profits,
member of the management board Jacek Owczarek said
* In 2016 net profit Eurocash decreased to 179.2 million
zlotys ($43.86 million) from 212.4 million zlotys in 2015
* In 2017 Eurocash aims to pay a dividend comparable to
these of previous years
* "We do not expect to reduce the level of dividends, even
in case we would decide on a bigger acquisition", Jacek Owczarek
says
* Eurocash paid a dividend of 1.0 zloty per share in 2015
(0.79 zloty/shr a year earlier)
($1 = 4.0855 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)