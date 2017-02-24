Feb 24 Ambra SA:

* Said on Thursday that its Q2 2016/2017 net sales were 186.4 million zlotys ($45.84 million) versus 168.7 million zlotys a year ago

* Q2 2016/2017 net profit was 24.2 million zlotys versus 22.4 million zlotys a year ago

* Q2 2016/2017 EBITDA was 39.0 million zlotys versus 34.7 million zlotys a year ago

($1 = 4.0667 zlotys)