Feb 24 Sonae Capital SGPS SA:

* Reported on Thursday FY net profit 17.6 million euros ($18.6 million)versus loss 290.000 euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 30.0 million euros versus 23.5 million euros year ago

* FY turnover 192.9 million euros versus 169.6 million euros year ago

* Net debt of 66.0 million euros at end-Dec versus 149.2 million euros at end-Dec 2015

* To propose gross dividend of 0.10 euros per share

