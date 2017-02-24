Feb 24 Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank :

* FY net interest income 285.0 million Swiss francs ($283.36 million), up 1.14 percent

* FY total operating income recorded a slight decline of 0.9 percent to 368.3 million francs

* FY operating profit of 183.4 million francs, down 4.1 percent compared to 2015

* FY net profit of rose slightly by 2.4 percent to 133.6 million francs in 2016 compared to the previous year

* Certificate dividend remains unchanged at 35.00 francs

* In 2017, BLKB expects earnings to be lower than in the previous year

* Herbert Kumbartzki, Head of Finance and Risk Management and member of the Executive Board, was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board

