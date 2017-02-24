BRIEF-India's Talbros Engineering March-qtr profit up more than four-fold
* March quarter net profit 28.1 million rupees versus profit 6.2 million rupees year ago
Feb 24 Goodyear Lastikleri TAS:
* Reported on Thursday FY 2016 revenue of 1.35 billion lira versus 1.29 billion lira year ago
* FY 2016 net profit was 46.0 million lira versus 72.4 million lira year ago
May 29 Al Arafa for Investment and Consultancies :