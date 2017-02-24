BRIEF-Huayi Brothers Media issues 2017 1st tranche super short-term financing notes worth 500 mln yuan
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche super short-term financing notes worth 500 million yuan
Feb 24Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA:
* Said on Thursday will propose ordinary dividend of 0.4372 euro ($0.4632) per share against FY 2016 profit
* To propose extraordinary dividend of 0.0847 euro per share from reserves
* To launch share repurchase programme targeting up to 5 percent of the share capital, for up to 100.0 million euros
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.