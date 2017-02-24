Feb 24Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA:

* Said on Thursday will propose ordinary dividend of 0.4372 euro ($0.4632) per share against FY 2016 profit

* To propose extraordinary dividend of 0.0847 euro per share from reserves

* To launch share repurchase programme targeting up to 5 percent of the share capital, for up to 100.0 million euros

