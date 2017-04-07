BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 7 Italiaonline SpA:
* Said on Thursday that shareholders collectively holding a 88.9 pct stake requested to add an item to the agenda of the shareholders' ordinary meeting called for April 27
* The item is the proposal of the distribution of an extraordinary gross dividend of 0.692 euro per ordinary and savings share
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company