* Said on Thursday that shareholders collectively holding a 88.9 pct stake requested to add an item to the agenda of the shareholders' ordinary meeting called for April 27

* The item is the proposal of the distribution of an extraordinary gross dividend of 0.692 euro per ordinary and savings share

