BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 7 Kontron AG:
* Said on Thursday decided that the share capital of the company shall be increased from currently 55,683,024.00 euros by 5,568,301.00 euros to 61,251,325.00 euros ($65.23 million) against cash contributions
* Issuance of 5,568,301 new bearer shares having a pro rata amount of the share capital of 1.00 euro per share with dividend right as of Jan. 1, 2016
* Excluding subscription rights of the existing shareholders the New Shares will be subscribed for a subscription price of 3.02 euros by S&T Deutschland Holding AG, Ismaning, holding currently about 29.9 percent of the share capital of the Company
* Company will cash in about 16.8 million euros (gross) from this capital increase
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company