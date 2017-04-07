April 7 SeniVita Sozial gGmbH:
* Said on Thursday FY operating profit before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 2.5
million euros ($2.66 million) (2015: 2.1 million euros)
* FY EBIT doubled to 1.6 million euros (2015: 0.8 million
euros)
* FY net loss of 0.5 million euros (2015: profit 12.8
million euros due to extraordinary gains)
* For 2017, SVS is still expecting a small positive annual
result, which is expected to rise significantly from 2018 onward
* Funds to be released as a result of the reduction in the
distribution shall be used to accelerate the restructuring of
the subsidiary SeniVita Social Care (SSC) GmbH in the first half
of the year
* According to the preliminary figures the SSC, which was
taken over completely by SVS in August 2016, recorded a negative
operating result before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) of 3.3 million euros, EBIT was -4.9
million euros (2015: -0.4 million euros), the annual loss of the
SSC stood at 4.8 million euros
