April 7Alza Real Estate SA:

* Said late on Thursday it reached an agreement with 34 shareholders, representing 17.55 percent of its share capital, to buy their shares in exchange for a 6.37 percent stake of Urbas Grupo Financiero SA

* In the previous filing, the company said that the agreement was reached with 35 shareholders, for the stake of 20.02 percent

