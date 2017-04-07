BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
April 7 Stefanel SpA:
* Said on Thursday that the court in Treviso approved the signing of the agreement for an emergency funding of 10 million euros ($10.65 million)
* Court also authorized Stefanel to grant the shares it holds in unit Interfashion as lien
* Said that the agreement signed on March 23 with investors Attestor Capital e Oxy Capital Italia is undergoing some amendments in compliance with what the court in Treviso requested
* Leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote “for” all nine of Buffalo Wild Wings’ director nominees