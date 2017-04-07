BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 7 NEPA AB:
* SAID ON THURSDAY A NUMBER OF OWNERS OF NEPA AB, LISTED ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, SOLD A COMBINED NUMBER OF 1,049,648 SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 14.7 PER CENT OF THE OUTSTANDING SHARES IN THE COMPANY
* THE BUYERS OF THE SHARES ARE A RANGE OF SWEDISH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS
* THE TRANSACTION WAS EXECUTED AT MARKET PRICE OF SEK 95.00 PER SHARE
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company