BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10 Corporacion Financiera Alba SA :
* Said on Sunday it has compromised to sell its whole 20.002 percent stake in Clinica Baviera within a takeover to be launched by Aier Eye International (Europe) SLU
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.