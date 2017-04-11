New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 11 Fenerbahce Futbol AS:
* Reported on Monday Q3 revenue of 116.0 million lira ($31.16 million) versus 145.0 million lira year ago
* Q3 net loss was 38.4 million lira versus 13.9 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7227 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.