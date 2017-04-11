BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 11 Affine RE SA:
Announces the acquisition from the property developer Nacarat, an office complex in Lille for an amount of 11.0 million euros ($11.7 million), including transfer taxes
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.