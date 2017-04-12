April 12 Asseco Business Solutions SA:

* Said on Tuesday that it announced a tender offer for 1,888,719 shares of Macrologic SA at a price of 59.0 zlotys ($14.73) per share

* The company plans to reach 100 pct in Macrologic

* The company does not own any shares of Macrologic

* Asseco Business Solutions intends to acquire the shares if investors agree to sell at least 1,416,540 shares representing 75 pct of stake in Macrologic

* Entries in the tender offer will be accepted from May 8 to June 6

* The company treats the acquisition as a strategic investment aimed at creating Asseco Business Solutions group specialized in the production and implementation of its own ERP software

* The company decided to take out a loan for up to 70.0 million zlotys for operating activity and in particular to finance acquisition of Macrologic shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0046 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)