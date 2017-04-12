BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 12 PGS Software SA:
* Said on Tuesday that its shareholders, Infinitas FIZ AN and Presto FIZ AN, started accelerated book-building process (ABB) to sell 2.8 million shares of the company representing 6.9 pct of votes
* Trigon DM SA is the investment company running the ABB
* Infinitas FIZAN and Presto FIZAN are funds in which 100 pct of investment certificates hold Wojciech Gurgul - CEO and Pawel Gurgul - deputy CEO
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes