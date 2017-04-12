BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 12 Mediatel SA:
* Said on Tuesday that it decided to reduce the value of its stake in Hawe Telekom Sp. z o.o to 0 zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes