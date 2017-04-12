BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 12 Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF):
* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to impose a 300,000 zloty ($75,024) fine on Baltic Bridge SA
* The fine is for not fulfilling the obligation to inform that on Feb 5, 2010, its unit CR Media Consulting SA resolved that there were circumstances to file a motion for bankruptcy with possibility of arrangement
* The company also did not inform KNF about the information received from its shareholder about exceeding 33 pct of the votes in the company by entities included in an investment agreement
* KNF also withdrawals its former decision from July 7, 2015, which imposed 350,000 zlotys fine on the company, due to worsening of the company's financial situation
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION