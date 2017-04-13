BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 13 Polmed SA:
* Said on Wednesday that Energa SA and Pocztowe Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen Wzajemnych (PTUW), to which the company is a subcontractor, signed a deal for medical services
* The company to perform medical services for PTUW on an exclusive basis and to receive remuneration as part of the insurance premiums due for PTUW
* Estimated value of the deal is up to 21 million zlotys ($5.28 million)
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.