UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13NOTE AB:
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY STEFAN HEDELIUS IS VOLUNTARILY RESIGNING FROM HIS POSITION AS CEO AND PRESIDENT OF NOTE AB
* HEDELIUS WILL BE REPLACED BY PER OVRÉN, CURRENTLY A MEMBER OF NOTE'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS
* CFO HENRIK NYGREN WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CEO UNTIL OVRÉN TAKES UP HIS POSITION
