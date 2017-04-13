April 13NOTE AB:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY STEFAN HEDELIUS IS VOLUNTARILY RESIGNING FROM HIS POSITION AS CEO AND PRESIDENT OF NOTE AB

* HEDELIUS WILL BE REPLACED BY PER OVRÉN, CURRENTLY A MEMBER OF NOTE'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* CFO HENRIK NYGREN WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CEO UNTIL OVRÉN TAKES UP HIS POSITION

