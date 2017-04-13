April 13 Komputronik SA (Komputronik)
* Marinera Invest sp. z o.o. (Marinera Invest) announces a
tender offer for 4,507,987 shares of Komputronik at the price of
6.5 zloty ($1.63) per share, says an intermediary in the tender,
DM mBank
* Marinera Invest signed an agreement with other
shareholders of Komputronik, EKB Sp. z o.o. (EKB) and WB iTOTAL
Sp. z o.o. (WB iTOTAL)
* EKB owns 26.11 pct of votes of Komputronik, WB iTOTAL owns
27.86 pct of votes of Komputronik
* Jointly with EKB and WB iTOTAL, Marinera Invest plans to
reach 100 pct stake of Komputronik and to delist Komputronik's
shares from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange
* Entries in the tender offer will be accepted from May 8 to
June 6
* Marinera Invest took out a loan to finance the purchase of
shares
Source text - bit.ly/2p9jDud
($1 = 3.9835 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)