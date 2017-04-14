April 14 Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i
Szczepionek SA (Biomed):
* Said on Thursday that it recognised impairments for FY
2016
* The company made impairments on stock value of finished
goods for 8.9 million zlotys ($2.22 million) and stock value of
production in progress for 210,224 zlotys
* The company made also impairments on value of receivables
from deliveries and services for 493,103 zlotys and value of
property in Mielec for 6.8 million zlotys
* The company has also isolated the real estates which it do
not use and plans to sell and valued it at fair value
* Real estates have been counted as investment, their
carrying value increased by 5.7 million zlotys what impacts
positively on FY 2016 results
