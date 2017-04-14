New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 14 Ulker Biskuvi:
* Said on Thursday under the leadership of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, company had signed a syndicated loan agreement with 14 international banks amounting to $375.0 million, broken down as $136.0 million and 225.1 million euros ($238.92 million)
* The syndication loan has a maturity of three-years with interest payments to be made every six months
* Some portion of the syndication term loan facility will be utilized to refinance the loan to mature in 2017 and the remaining amount will be used to finance Ülker's operations and regional investments
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.